Recent Images Highlight Completed Structure for Sou Fujimoto's House of Hungarian Music in Budapest, Hungary

The House of Hungarian Music, part of the Liget Budapest Project, has won the World's Best Use of Music in Property Development at the American Music Cities Awards. Also selected as one of the top three Best European Development category, the intervention, designed by Sou Fujimoto is under construction on the former site of the demolished Hungexpo office buildings in Budapest, Hungary. Scheduled to open in 2021, the structure of the building is complete, and the iconic roof is taking shape, as well as the monumental glass walls, the largest of their kind in Europe.

Located next to the Városliget Lake, on the 10,000 m2 former site of the demolished Hungexpo buildings, the new building will take up approximately 3,000 m2 of space, generating more green space for the park. Designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto in collaboration with Hungarian partner M-Teampannon, the project “seeks to create visual continuity between internal and external spaces, with a harmonic transition produced between the natural and man-made environment that also perfectly serves the requirements of the house's unique functions”.

The Liget Budapest Project is an exceptional development. It can serve as an example for future urban developments, as it has achieved incredible harmony between the green and built environment. […] We are not only creating a building but also activating the park experience within the house itself. -- Sou Fujimoto

Taking on the natural and musical world, “the building's distinctive floating roof is a visual representation of the vibrations of sound, shaped from the waves, with the glass side walls made for openness and accessibility, while the structures with holes conceived for the roof – akin to the branches of the trees – allow shards of light into the interior spaces”. Aiming to become the new iconic symbol of Budapest, the project will play a key role in transforming Városliget into a center for family programs and cultural life and a vibrant meeting place in the city.

The House of Hungarian Music was selected for the World's Best Use of Music in Property Development at the American Music Cities Awards by an international jury. Not the first international accolade received in connection with the renewal of Városliget, Europe's largest cultural project, the project has already won in 2019 the Best International Public Building award and the Best European Public Building award, while in 2017, the Liget Budapest Project won the Best Future Mega Project award and the Best European Urban Development Mega Project.