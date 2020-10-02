Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Board + Batten House / Birdseye

© Jim Westphalen© Jim Westphalen© Jim Westphalen© Jim Westphalen+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, House Interiors
Plymouth, United States
  • Lead Architect:Brian Mac
  • Interior Design:Brooke Michelsen Design
  • City:Plymouth
© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen

Text description provided by the architects. Board + Batten, located in the Green Mountains of Vermont, is a spacious guest house sited at the edge of a mature forest overlooking a private meadow. Accessed by a narrow footpath, the secluded guest house is organized in a T-shaped symmetrical plan with bedrooms defining the edge of the forest and the living spaces projecting into the meadow.

© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen
Site plan
© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen

The residence is inspired by board and batten siding, ubiquitous in the region as a durable and functional cladding. Board + Batten is clad in a playful composition of the painted board, mirror polish stainless steel panels, and windows within the regimented spacing of the board and batten layout.

© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen

Ranging from opaque to translucent to reflective, the siding creates a rich and textured surface that meaningfully integrates the house into the landscape.

© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen

A standing seam black metal roof, hipped in all directions, is finished with a knife-edged cedar soffit and aligned to the cedar deck below. The interior spaces are defined by a minimalist palette of finished concrete floors, painted walls, western red cedar details, and custom beds and cabinetry to complement the mid-century furnishings.

© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen

Project gallery

Residential Architecture Houses Interior Design Residential Interiors House Interiors United States
Cite: "Board + Batten House / Birdseye" 02 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948545/board-plus-batten-house-birdseye> ISSN 0719-8884

