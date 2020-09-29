6 Ways to Enhance your Design with a Pivot Door

Pivot doors are not ordinary doors. They used to be a hassle to install and once in place, the door movement was often lacking. Things are different now, as companies like FritsJurgens have incorporated new technologies that take pivot door hardware to a whole new level. Installation is now extremely easy, allowing for versatility and creativity in pivot door design. So, in what ways can a pivot door enhance your interior design?

Movement

Key to pivot doors is their motion. If you’ve ever seen a pivot door moving, you know that the difference with a regular hinged door is massive. A pivot door pivots on a vertical axis, determined by the position of the pivot hinge system and top pivot. This makes the door movement very elegant. FritsJurgens has perfected the control over the door movement with their System M pivot hinge range and recently launched FlowMotion technology. This hydraulic technology that can be found in the entire System M range focusses purely on movement and allows you to determine every single part of the door movement. It not only improves its appearance, but also the user experience.

FlowMotion technology in the System M range by FritsJurgens focusses on the motion of the door, adding the door experience to the design.

Boundless materials, sizes, and weights

A pivot door can be made out of any type of material. From wood to marble, glass or metal – the right hinge expands design possibilities and the weight of the door can be as high as an astounding 500 kg without any issues. The height is even unlimited, so it is possible, for example, to incorporate a ceiling-height marble door. As long as there is space inside the door for the pivot hinge system, the design can take on almost infinite appearances and sizes.

7 meters tall and 500 kg each – massive pivot doors in the Atrium in Amsterdam. Design by MVSA Architecten.

This pivot entrance door was cladded with copper, which rustic look will change over time. Design by Coppice Joinery.

Even marble is a suitable material for a pivot door. This bathroom was fully made out of marble. Design by Exceptis Interior Design.

Glass and wood can be a beautiful, warm combination. Design by Vahle Doors.

Steel can be combined with various materials, such as glass. In a steel and glass wall, a frameless pivot door like this almost disappears. Design by Csamay.

Secret passages and hidden doors

Regular hinged doors often give you lots of visible lines, caused by door frames. One of the wonderful features of a pivot door is that door frames and handles are not necessary. That means that the door can be hidden inside a wall, creating a clean and calm atmosphere. There are pivot hinge systems that are hidden inside the door, showing only a well-designed floor- and ceiling - plate, without any visual distractions. Imagine designing a hidden passage, for example through a pivoting bookcase.

This bookcase wall is a hidden passage between an office and the living area. Design by Hoek en de Wit architecten.

This pivot door has been covered with the same material as the wall, making it almost invisible when closed. Design by Taouk Architects.

The staircase to this apartment is almost invisible from the kitchen, creating a single large space without distractions. Design by FADD Architects.

Sound-proof doors

Because of the many different materials that you can choose from when designing a pivot door and the small space around the door, they can also easily be made sound-proof. The inside of the door can be insulated, or the outside can be covered with a sound-absorbing material such as felt. This is very useful when designing in public spaces such as offices but can also be a great addition to a family home interior.

In the new Groninger Forum in Groningen, The Netherlands, a study space can be closed off by large, soundproof pivot doors. Design by NL Architects.

A row of tall soundproof pivot doors divides two study spaces in TU Delft, a university in The Netherlands. Design by GROUP A.

Partition walls

Pivot doors are basically rotating parts of the wall. When the pivot hinge system is placed in the middle of the wall, a pivot door can become a great room divider. When opened, a space is connected, and the pivot door becomes part of the interior. When closed, the pivot door takes its place as part of the wall and is barely even noticed. Combine this idea with glass and steel or a sound-proof door, and the added value to the design is huge.

This resort in Jakarta makes clever use of a pivoting wall, finished with a beautiful multi-coloured design on both sides. Design by Linvisibile.

This tennis center can also be booked for conferences and meetings. That is why these soundproof pivoting walls are a great addition to the space. Design by Royal Haskoning architecten.

Entrance doors

Pivot doors are perfect-fit grand entrances to any type of building. Imagine opening a door that is 7 meters tall to welcome your guests. There are only a few pivot hinge systems on the market that are suitable for exterior use. FritsJurgens’ System M+ pivot hinge for example has a feature that is made for doors with latching bolts, called Latch Control, that adds on to the self-closing nature of the hinge and makes sure the door always closes properly. This hinge can also be combined with draft- and moist-repellent details, like an automatic drop seal, which is crucial for exterior doors.

Exterior or entrance pivot doors can be made out of all sorts of materials, like this black, custom steel. Design by Castle Wood Doors.

HPL gives a smooth and clean look. The wooden handle is a warm, comfortable touch. Design by Strakk Interieurbouw.

Glass and steel are great materials for an exterior pivot door, especially in a glass façade. Door by Harryvan Kozijnen.

Just a little bit different – a copper coloured frame on a glass exterior pivot door. Design by Jeroen van Zwetselaar.