Rühlstrasse House / Alex Lehnerer Architekten

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. The house at the edge of the forest is located in a typical 1960s German bungalow settlement. All on one floor, with large, partly inhabited roofs. Before, there was also a bungalow of the family's grandmother, with a hipped roof and low eaves, which was always present both inside and out.

The hipped roof originates from this local idea. With the eaves as the horizon in front of the vertical forest. Inside it was to be a counter-design to the zoned living concept of the grandparents, with its former separation into representative and private areas.

Therefore, the three children's rooms stand around the living area like on a campground. The parents live upstairs. The open ground floor is surrounded by the children.

Sliding doors lead from each room to the outside, and virtually every element of the floor plan can be walked around. Construction is in in-situ concrete, on which the roof wave floats. The slightly inclined stairs form the central, concentrated moment of the house. With the 15m long joist at the front, it supports the upper floor.