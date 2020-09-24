Submit a Project Advertise
  Rabbit Habit Bar / YOD Group

Rabbit Habit Bar / YOD Group

Rabbit Habit Bar / YOD Group

© Andriy Bezuglov© Andriy Bezuglov© Andriy Bezuglov© Andriy Bezuglov+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: YOD Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  134
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andriy Bezuglov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Menu, Carlo Conti, Qeeboo
  • Design Team:Ulyana Buogite, Alexandr Kravchuk, Yaroslav Pavlivsky
  • City:Kyiv
  • Country:Ukraine
© Andriy Bezuglov
© Andriy Bezuglov

Text description provided by the architects. The venue is located in the central Kyiv, in the basement of the building erected in the early XX century. The low ceiling was one of the main challenges of the project. Designers decided not to make it lower, but arrange the air-conditioning system inside the pipes with quite a small diameter under the ceiling. Cone lamps above tables were made from the same kind of pipes. The restaurant consists of two halls with a bar counter in each of them. Visitors can observe a cooking process in the open kitchen.

© Andriy Bezuglov
© Andriy Bezuglov

There are 46 seats over there, one big table for 8 people and a terrace. The main idea of Rabbit Habit’s interior is to combine nature and the rhythm of city life. There is a lot of timber in the interior different in its shades and textures. The tabletops have an imitation of bark beetles, the main bar counter built from wooden blocks has a beautiful pattern of squares in its end. You can see massive timber elements on the entrance.

© Andriy Bezuglov
© Andriy Bezuglov

They were brought from the Carpathian region where they used to serve as beams in an old house a long time ago. Small stone dust on the floor, in WC, and on tabletops on the terrace make the interior as touchable as only possible. The symbol of the venue is a wooden rabbit’s sculpture cut of ash. They are everywhere – the biggest one is placed next to the register, middle rabbits stay on the counter and shelves.

© Andriy Bezuglov
© Andriy Bezuglov

A waiter brings a check to a client pinned to a metal plate by a tiny wooden rabbit with a magnet inside. On the wall and sound protective panels on the ceiling, you can see a pathway of a rabbit’s footprints. The second hall doesn’t have windows, an atmosphere there is maximum chamber-like. Rounded walls and a big installation of dried herbs on the ceiling create a relaxing mood. There is a salad-bar which transforms into a bar-mixology at 7 P.M.

© Andriy Bezuglov
© Andriy Bezuglov

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Shota Rustaveli St, 24, Kyiv, Ukraine

Cite: "Rabbit Habit Bar / YOD Group" 24 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

