BWTC (Best Way To Cup) Coffee Shop / AKZ Architectura

Lead Architects: Artem Vakhrin, Katya Zuieva

City: Kyiv

Country: Ukraine

Text description provided by the architects. Best Way To Cup Coffee Shop, located in a house built of royal brick, was built in the late 19th, early 20th century, near Lviv Square.

Our platform was a narrow and deep room with arched openings, a total area of 57 square meters. The first floor has a «to go» function. There are several seats on one side and on another side has all coffee processes organized in one line, without interfering with the movement of people, creating contact between the barista and the guest.

On the second floor, we set up a table for 4 people and a group of tables with closer seats. We focused on the neat integration of the cafe into the historical environment, removing the old brickwork, showing its texture.

Lighting has different scenarios for a stay and emphasizes the structure of the room. Gradient beam — the main element of the direction of movement of guests, as well as the delimiter of processes. A transparent glass door leading into the courtyard — strengthens the cafe's connection with the city.