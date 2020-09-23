Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. 16 | The Moment Residential Building / Pi architects

16 | The Moment Residential Building / Pi architects

Save this project
16 | The Moment Residential Building / Pi architects
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio+ 43

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Mashhad, Iran
  • Architects: Pi architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Deed Studio
  • Design Team:Mozhgan Aafshar, Amene Akbari, Elmira Khani, Hedie Tadayon, Ayoob Abootorabi
  • Clients:Mr. Attarpour
  • City:Mashhad
  • Country:Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The subject of the project was the designing of a residential unit of approximately 300 square meters area for the parents of a family, and four units of 150 square meters area for children and a possible surplus in the construction license on a 510 square meter land for sale.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Proper separation of two-unit floors from each other and the rebuilding of a common front space of elevator without damaging single-unit floors were considered as the main design challenges. Therefore, the prevalent pattern of residential apartments of endemic modernism of Tehran in the fifties and sixties, which is known as the “Khorjini” design in Mashhad, was considered as the framework of the project.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Later, in order to reduce this level difference in single-story floors, increasing and decreasing the height of the floors led to the creation of a duplex unit of eighty square meters in the middle of the building with of surplus marketable space which compensated for the reduction of the middle void area in the yard view and the increase of the common front space of the elevator.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Afterwards an attempt was made to recreate this above mentioned pattern by applying the other parameters of the current modern apartment pattern such as designing semi-open space in floors, positive and negative spaces in facades, and separation of private and public spaces in architecture plans.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mashhad, Jorasán Razaví, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pi architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran
Cite: "16 | The Moment Residential Building / Pi architects" 23 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948149/16-the-moment-residential-building-pi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream