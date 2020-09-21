Rikihiro Beauty Salon / Hankura Design

+ 15

Wellness Interiors • Japan Architects: Hankura Design

Area: 47 m²

Year: 2017

Photographs: Tatsuya Tabii

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Ashford Japan Hirata TILE , Jw-CAD , NAKAGAWA CHEMICAL , Nissin-EX , TOYO SEKISOU Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Hankura Design

Design Team: Onhill Design and Construction Company Limited

Engineering And Construction: Onhill Design & Construction Company Limited

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. A tenant with a small garden along the train street in Enokimachi, Hiroshima City. On your way to the shop, you can enjoy a walk while gazing at the seasonal gardens. An R-shaped shampoo booth that softly separates the space by allowing scenery and natural light to enter the store.

The walls separating the booths are located diagonally behind, ensuring privacy and invisible from the front. The extra space created by the R type not only delivers light to the back of the store.

It has the effect of feeling spacious while taking four cutting spaces in a small space. As the owner's request, it is an impressive space where you can cut your hair and spend a little special time every day.