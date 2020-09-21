Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellness Interiors
  4. Japan
  5. Rikihiro Beauty Salon / Hankura Design

Rikihiro Beauty Salon / Hankura Design

Save this project
Rikihiro Beauty Salon / Hankura Design

© Tatsuya Tabii© Tatsuya Tabii© Tatsuya Tabii© Tatsuya Tabii+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellness Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: Hankura Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  47
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tatsuya Tabii
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ashford Japan, Hirata TILE, Jw-CAD, NAKAGAWA CHEMICAL, Nissin-EX, TOYO SEKISOU
  • Architect In Charge:Hankura Design
  • Design Team:Onhill Design and Construction Company Limited
  • Engineering And Construction:Onhill Design & Construction Company Limited
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

Text description provided by the architects. A tenant with a small garden along the train street in Enokimachi, Hiroshima City. On your way to the shop, you can enjoy a walk while gazing at the seasonal gardens. An R-shaped shampoo booth that softly separates the space by allowing scenery and natural light to enter the store.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

The walls separating the booths are located diagonally behind, ensuring privacy and invisible from the front. The extra space created by the R type not only delivers light to the back of the store.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

It has the effect of feeling spacious while taking four cutting spaces in a small space. As the owner's request, it is an impressive space where you can cut your hair and spend a little special time every day.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hankura Design
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Rikihiro Beauty Salon / Hankura Design" 21 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948028/rikihiro-beauty-salon-hankura-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream