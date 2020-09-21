Submit a Project Advertise
Capilla de la Santa Cruz / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Roberto Silva

Capilla de la Santa Cruz / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Roberto Silva

© Jaime Navarro© Jaime Navarro© Jaime Navarro© Jaime Navarro+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Chapel
Jojutla de Juárez, Mexico
  • Construction:DICONTECH
  • Supervision:Miguel Ángel Rojas
  • Structural Engineering:GMA Arquitectura e Ingeniería, Ing. Mario Romero
  • Water/Sanitary Engineering:Ing. Arq. Humberto Andrade
  • Electrical Engineering:Ing. Ericka Azpeitia
  • City:Jojutla de Juárez
  • Country:Mexico
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. After the devastating earthquake in September 2017, all of Jojutla's colonial heritage was severely damaged or lost. We had the opportunity to design and build a small chapel where another one used to stand. We decided to recreate a reminiscence of the past with modern construction techniques. An anchor for the people of this town, their traditions and heritage.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

A place to pause
to pass by,
and to stay

to find a corner
for a sacred
thought

across the road
where the light and the silence
unites

and to feel how a wonder
-in its stillness-
Is healing.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Description by Mónica Arellano.

The building is made up of a rotating dome with four arches with a parabolic or ovoidal profile, rotated with respect to a circular and open axis that allows the passage of overhead light. This dome rests on eight triangular columns that generate eight semicircular arches, which allow the water to flow down through a gutter that extends at each junction of the arches to avoid stagnation of water between the vertices.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

As can be seen in the project sketches, La Capilla de la Santa Cruz, is built with the same concepts as the Jojutla School, also made by Alberto Kalach, where the use of arches arose from the need to attend to the security and resistance of both buildings.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

In the same way, as in the aforementioned case, it was decided to use bare concrete that would reveal the marks of the formwork for a matter of durability and practicality; although in this case a reddish tone was used to contrast and frame the sky of the region. Continuing with this range of colours, the floor was designed as a mosaic using earth tones creating a star in the core starting from the central axis.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The chapel has three entrances facing west, each with two doors that preserve the shape and natural colour of wood, harmonizing with the furniture that follows the same principles governing the work. The windows are made up of a lattice made with a matt black metal structure with vertical lines in with a wooden cross alternates rhythmically with the metal.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

