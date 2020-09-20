Submit a Project Advertise
  Nahid Office Building / Atizist Consulting Engineers

Nahid Office Building / Atizist Consulting Engineers

Nahid Office Building / Atizist Consulting Engineers
Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department
Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department

Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Atizist Consulting Engineers
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Corona Renderer, Nemachin Royal, Trimble, WINTECH upvc
  • Lead Architects:Ehsan Maleki, Yekta Afarin
  • Design Team:Hassan Abedi, Mahsa Dabbagh
  • Clients:Arash Vahidi & Associates
  • City:Tehran
  • Country:Iran
Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department
Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department

Text description provided by the architects. In the design of Nahid office and commercial building, by considering the presence of users in their working place in most hours of the day, we have achieved a different quality. Design of this building delivers an environmental concept to the observer.

Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department
Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department
Fourth Floor Plan
Fourth Floor Plan
Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department
Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department

The connection of the internal spaces to the exterior is easily possible by locating the vertical access to the edge of the building. The interior design approach places a lot of emphasis on transparency and openness of office space, not only does it provide a healthy administrative space, but also creates a different concept of an office building.

Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department
Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department

Given that the location of the project is in a dense context of the city, a limited material palette was chosen for the facade. Simple brick layout patterns and kinetic porous sheet metal to refract intense southern light.

Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department
Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Tehran Province, Tehran, District 1, Shahid Shahriari Square, Iran

Atizist Consulting Engineers
Office

Cite: "Nahid Office Building / Atizist Consulting Engineers" 20 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947932/nahid-office-building-atizist-consulting-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884

