Nahid Office Building / Atizist Consulting Engineers

Save this picture! Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department

Lead Architects: Ehsan Maleki, Yekta Afarin

Design Team: Hassan Abedi, Mahsa Dabbagh

Clients: Arash Vahidi & Associates

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

Save this picture! Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department

Text description provided by the architects. In the design of Nahid office and commercial building, by considering the presence of users in their working place in most hours of the day, we have achieved a different quality. Design of this building delivers an environmental concept to the observer.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department

Save this picture! Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department

The connection of the internal spaces to the exterior is easily possible by locating the vertical access to the edge of the building. The interior design approach places a lot of emphasis on transparency and openness of office space, not only does it provide a healthy administrative space, but also creates a different concept of an office building.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Atizist Documentation Department

Given that the location of the project is in a dense context of the city, a limited material palette was chosen for the facade. Simple brick layout patterns and kinetic porous sheet metal to refract intense southern light.