ARI House / Greenbox Design

ARI House / Greenbox Design

Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Greenbox Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Panoramic Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Enscape, Adobe, GstarSoft, MR.KEN, Pacificwood, Tostem, Trimble Navigation, Trusol
  • Architect In Charge:Surat Pongsupan
  • Design Team:Ornanong Tantiseree
  • Clients:Chavarat Jaroongwittayakorn , Papassarin Kerdsirirojkul
  • Engineering And Construction:Seksan Ponwarin
  • Landscape:Surat Pongsupan
  • Consultants:Nattawat Wanpech
  • City:Bangkok
  • Country:Thailand
© Panoramic Studio
“ARI HOUSE” is located on Soi Ari, Bangkok. In Thai language “Ari” means kind and generous. This name matches with its location and reflexes its positive meaning, so we called this house the "ARI HOUSE". The "ARI HOUSE"started by a new family which its owners are doctor of medicines and they apparently have a new born little member and wanted to have their own house.

© Panoramic Studio
Section 02
Elevation 02
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Because of the nature of their jobs limits the time the family can spend together. This becomes the key question how the residents can make every minutes count in their future home. Therefore, we must think more how the residents can share the family spaces with comfort on limited time frame they spend in this house together.

© Panoramic Studio
First Floor Plan
© Panoramic Studio
Surprisingly, the owners felt in love and approved our 1st preliminary design at the first sight. We really appreciated that they have confident on us for designing their space of lives. We believe the good living quality will make happy work life as both doctors will sure pass their happiness forward to their patients.

