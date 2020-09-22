SteelForm Showroom / Admun studio

+ 22

Showroom • Tehran, Iran
Architects: Admun studio

Area: 200 m²

Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Parham Taghioff

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Motif Lighting , Persia Jam , Sepand Brick , Soroush Stone , Yaal Doors

Lead Architects: Shobeir Mousavi, Amirreza Fazel, Mehdi Kolahi

Design Team: Abolfazl Khamsieh, Kasra Karami

Clients: SteelForm co.

Consultants: Admun Studio

Graphic Designer: Kasra Karami

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

The project is located in one of the Tehran's southern neighborhoods named Hamam-Chaal. The continuous walls are extended through the alley and houses with more than a hundred years old are behind them. The adjacency of this area with the bazaar resulted in changing in its use in the city's detailed plan, from residential to small commercial use.

Regarding the neighborhood's poverty and its involvement in poor neighborhoods' problems, this ”transition” has happened incorrectly. The first error is because of the houses that turned into retails with minimum changes in their entrance; so their new function became in conflict with their original design purpose. The historic site of Hamam-Chaal became abandoned and used as a motorcycle parking lot.

The second type of error is when larger commercial units with no scale harmony with their surroundings were built. The passage surrounding spaces will be used for the purposes of sales, exhibiting products, storage, and services. Here and there, there are sitting and talking places for the salesperson and the customers. From the stands nearby the walls to the shade of the willow tree, the interaction spaces are visible for the people in front of the store.