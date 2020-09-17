Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House-K / N.A.O

House-K / N.A.O

Save this project
House-K / N.A.O

© Shinichi Hanaoka© Shinichi Hanaoka© Shinichi Hanaoka© Shinichi Hanaoka+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability
Tateyama, Japan
  • Architects: N.A.O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shinichi Hanaoka
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Panasonic, IG Industry, IKEGAMI, Jw-CAD, LIXIL　, Life Tech
Save this picture!
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

Text description provided by the architects. We proposed a house that has a very large site area of about 1200 m2 and will serve as a new base for expanding the possibilities of the site, which has many possibilities in the future.

Save this picture!
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

It is a semi-one-story building with an opening on the entire south side of both the first and second floors. On the 2nd floor, a cockpit-like room is set up from the 1st floor, and the 1st floor roof is covered with a grass roof.

Save this picture!
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

It was set up as a stage to enable approaching the building not only from the first floor but also from the second floor. The design is not limited to all possibilities at the initial stage, and the time of completion is not 100%.

Save this picture!
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
N.A.O
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityJapan
Cite: "House-K / N.A.O" 17 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947729/house-k-nao> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream