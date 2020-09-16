House in Vale das Videiras / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

+ 42

Structural Engineering Concrete Structure: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia

Coordination: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia /Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

Foundation: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia

Lighting Project: Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

Interior Design: Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

Landscape Design: Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura / Proprietários

Hydraulic/Electrical Installations Projects: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia

Site Area: 154634 ft2

City: Petrópolis

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A house idealized as a weekend house by nature for a writer and a plastic artist, with the possibility of becoming a permanent home. Also can accommodate well the adults son and daughter with children when the family gathers. Erected in a slightly undulated terrain, atypical for the region, with the generous area of 14.366,93m², with existing plateaus and a lake, the program included an arts studio for the owner, which was built over an existing concrete foundation measuring 30,00mx6,50m, reminiscences of an old barm, in the lower part of the lot.

The main house was placed over an existing plateau in the highest point of the lot, over a slight promontory, to take the best views to the woods and the mountains, and maximize sunlight, vital in mountain climate. It is a single level house protected by a ubiquitous overhanging roof that keeps the house free from moisture. Respecting existing trees and the shape of the existing plateau, the house was divided into three volumes, the pavilionar living room, flanked by two volumes containing the suites, that were slightly twisted to improve the views and fit harmoniously in the plateau, resulting in an architecture integrated with the surrounding landscape.

The frontal varanda that embraces the whole living room is covered by a 3,00m overhanging roof, and it is a central element of the project, stimulating outdoor life. Opening aluminum frames with large glass panels and recessed railings in the floor, integrate living room and veranda with no visible elements or thresholds, increasing the continuity interior/exterior. Besides three suites(one with external access), by the main entrance a home office is visually connected with the living room. If desired, it gets some privacy by shutting the curtains and can be reversible as a guest room too. The kitchen is a protagonist space in the living room wide opened to the varanda and the landscape, extending the pleasure of cooking and being at the table to the whole house. The sink and the cooktop facing the view and the dining table, over a big black polished granite countertop, measuring 5,50x1,10m supported by an exposed concrete short wall. So the cook is visually integrated with the whole living room.

The same exposed concrete (made with handmade wood formwork) make up a more intimate corner for reading, playing music, watching TV, in the other side of the living room. The arts Studio, a wide hall lighted by skylights also contains a kitchen and a suite and can be used as a guest house. Its pavilionar shape, the structural slenderness and the low reflective colors of the deployed materials follow the concept of blending with nature that guided the project.

The significant presence of wood in floors, ceilings, roof foreheads, associated to exposed metal structure painted in natural iron color, as well as the external wall painting in moss green and aluminum frames in black also contributes to this integration with landscape.