Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Swimming Pool
  4. Sweden
  5. Järvabadet Swimming Pool Pavilion / AIX Arkitekter

Järvabadet Swimming Pool Pavilion / AIX Arkitekter

Save this project
Järvabadet Swimming Pool Pavilion / AIX Arkitekter

© Mikael Olsson© Mikael Olsson© Mikael Olsson© Mikael Olsson+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Swimming Pool
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Lead Architect:Robert Petrén
  • Design Team:Richard Kavall, Valentino Barbu, Mirja Henriksson, Tomas Rosén, Klara Dagnäs.
  • Accebility:AIX Arkitekter: Anne Lagerheim
  • Landscape:LAND Arkitektur
  • Clients:Stockholm City
  • Structure:KE Gruppen
  • Engineering:Projektengagemang, Sweco System
  • Kitchen Consultant:Storköksbyrån I Stockholm
  • Environment:WSP
  • Fire:Bengt Dahlgren
  • Contractor:COBAB
  • City:Stockholm
  • Country:Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. A new outdoor swimming pool with the goal of increasing swimming skills in the Järva area in Stockholm and creating an inclusive meeting place for everybody. The pools contain two practice pools, a swimming pool, and a children's pool and splash section. In addition, there are changing rooms, staff rooms, technology buildings, and a cafe. The pools are a commission by the city of Stockholm, situated next to Eggeby farm, which is also owned by the city of Stockholm. The area known as Järvafältet is a cultural reserve so a great emphasis has been placed on creating an architecture that in scale and form naturally fits into the environment.

Save this picture!
© Antonius van Arkel
© Antonius van Arkel
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

At the same time, we want to create a building of a public nature that clearly differs from the surrounding farm buildings in terms of, among other things, materiality. Keeping the focus on transparency for the staff, equality, and safety for the users has been very important during the design process, which took place in close dialogue with the client. Plans for an outdoor swimming pool at Järvafältet have existed since the 70s when the construction of the million programs began. It was during this time period that the districts Tensta, Rinkeby, Akalla, Husby, and Kista emerged. In the districts around Järvafältet live many socio-economically weak groups with low incomes and high sickness rates.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The districts' average income is among the lowest in the whole of Stockholm, which means that the children and young people who live around Järvafältet have few opportunities to participate in various leisure activities, travel away during the school holidays, and learn to swim. We are very happy to work with and realize this project, which we believe will make a big difference for the residents in the districts around Järvafältet. In the project, we collaborate with LAND landscape architects.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Stockholm, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AIX Arkitekter
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolSweden
Cite: "Järvabadet Swimming Pool Pavilion / AIX Arkitekter" 11 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947487/jarvabadet-swimming-pool-pavilion-aix-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream