Villa No. 07 / ShaarOffice

Design Team: Maryam Nazemolboka, Samane Zare, Nazanin farah, Parisa Panahi, Mehrbanoo Malek, Mahdiyeh Hedayati, Ghazaal Nasiri

Clients: Ms. Zareei

Engineering & Construction: Reza Fathi, Mohammad Reza Ahmadi

City: Shiraz

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Villa No. 07 is a small villa for the weekend which has been built on a relatively steep slope site plan. The client wanted this villa to be a good place for small and friendly parties. Therefore, it seemed that open and semi-open spaces can play an important role in creating more attractiveness and spatial diversity.

The good view of the upper level and the need for a defined space for the outdoor pool led the design to rotate ninety degrees on the first floor resulting in, the addition of two new spaces with two different qualities to the villa; Roofed yard connecting pool and villa with maximum shading in the whole of the year and a large terrace and living room on the first floor with good views of the surrounding gardens Due to the steep slope of the land and the challenge that the use of the villa is limited to vacations and there is no continuous use, the car access route was considered limited to the entrance parking lot.

In landscape designing, an attempt has been made to minimize the disturbing views of the surrounding buildings in the future by planting tall trees around the site, and also the topography of the site plan, make it possible to create different open spaces with diverse vegetation.