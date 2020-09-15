Call for Submissions: A' Design Awards & Competition 2020-2021

Save this picture! Blossom of Life Sales Center / Mohen Chao Design Assoc.. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

The A’ Design Award was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products." It is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields with a platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale; with over 100 design categories. Alongside a category for Architecture, Building and Structure Design, the award also includes Interior Space and Exhibition Design, Landscape Planning and Garden Design, Urban Planning and Urban Design and dozens more. You can see all of the categories on the website here.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners. Click here to see the full list of benefits.

Light Waterfall Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Entries are judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Each jury members is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on September 30th. You can submit your designs here, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2021, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

HK Port Passenger Clearance Building Cross Border Crossing Facility / Aedas

Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

HK Port Passenger Clearance Building Cross Border Crossing Facility / Aedas. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture

Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design



Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Light Waterfall Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang

Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design



Light Waterfall Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Heavenly Water Service Center / Zhenfei Wang

Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design



Heavenly Water Service Center / Zhenfei Wang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhuan Wu

Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design



Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhuan Wu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Blossom of Life Sales Center / Mohen Chao Design Assoc.

Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design



Blossom of Life Sales Center / Mohen Chao Design Assoc.. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Wuhan Wushang Mall Cinema 9F / Ajax Law and Virginia Lung

Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design



Wuhan Wushang Mall Cinema 9F / Ajax Law and Virginia Lung. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Midtown Restaurant Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata

Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design



Midtown Restaurant Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy

Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design

Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group

Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design



Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Lougang City CBD / gad

Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Urban Planning and Urban Design

Lougang City CBD / gad. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

The Pallet Restaurant and Micro Brewery / Ketan Jawdekar

Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design