Call for Submissions: A' Design Awards & Competition 2020-2021

The A’ Design Award was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products." It is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields with a platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.
While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale; with over 100 design categories. Alongside a category for Architecture, Building and Structure Design, the award also includes Interior Space and Exhibition Design, Landscape Planning and Garden Design, Urban Planning and Urban Design and dozens more. You can see all of the categories on the website here.
Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners. Click here to see the full list of benefits.
Entries are judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Each jury members is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.
The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on September 30th. You can submit your designs here, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2021, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.
HK Port Passenger Clearance Building Cross Border Crossing Facility / Aedas
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design
Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture
Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design
Light Waterfall Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design
Heavenly Water Service Center / Zhenfei Wang
Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design
Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhuan Wu
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design
Blossom of Life Sales Center / Mohen Chao Design Assoc.
Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design
Wuhan Wushang Mall Cinema 9F / Ajax Law and Virginia Lung
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design
Midtown Restaurant Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata
Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design
Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design
Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group
Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design
Lougang City CBD / gad
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Urban Planning and Urban Design
The Pallet Restaurant and Micro Brewery / Ketan Jawdekar
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design