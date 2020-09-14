Life Block / Royal House Co.

+ 43

Architect In Charge: Haruhisa Saito

Design Team: Royal House

City: Fukuoka

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. As Japan's population ages and the birthrate declines, fewer people are living in their homes, and the number of homeowners is shifting to the younger generation, or millennials. We believe that housing will continue to diversify as people prefer to live in their own unique ways.

We believe that the functions of a Japanese home (e.g., living room, dining room, bedroom, etc.) and the number of rooms in a house will give rise to a variety of different ways of thinking and living, depending on the number of people who live there.

In addition, the house will not only function as a home, but will also become multi-functional (e.g., shared offices, cafes, museums, etc.). And We have designed a completely new standardized house that responds to the needs of the Japanese way of life in the near future.

The rules of this house consist only of a 3m x 3m block design. The house is built simply by stacking the blocks together to conceive a structural design that combines seismic resistance, interior design, and variability. The function of these blocks can be thought of later and added to when the blocks are completed.

This is a proposal for a house that does not have a fixed living style, but allows you to build up the space little by little after you start living in it, or to change your life in a flexible way.