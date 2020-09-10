Building Between Party Walls in Hostafrancs / estudi08014

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Adaptive Reuse, House Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: estudi08014
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  142
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pol Viladoms
  • Lead Architects:Adrià Guardiet, Sandra Torres
  • Structure Collaborator:Xavier Gimferrer
  • Contactor:Contrast Building
© Pol Viladoms

Text description provided by the architects. Previous state: Building between party walls consisting of three volumes of GF+3, GF and GF+1, the last two of which are located on non-building land and must be demolished.

© Pol Viladoms
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Pol Viladoms

The project area includes the first two stories, where there was an industrial workshop which we are asked to transform into a house. The interior is chaotic with very low ceiling spaces and very little natural light and ventilation.

© Pol Viladoms

Emptying: The goal is to define a 2-storey house, with open and higher spaces and good ventilation and natural light conditions. The out-of-regulation buildings are demolished in order to gain light, ventilation and an interior patio. The rear facade is demolished in order to gain light and ventilation.

© Pol Viladoms
Plan
Plan
© Pol Viladoms

The intermediate slab is demolished and the ground floor level is lowered by 50cm in order to gain height.

© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

Insertion: A steel structure that supports the first floor is introduced within the existing volume. The structure is about 6m setback from the main façade, defining a double height access.

© Pol Viladoms

In cross section, the structure arranges the space into a 1/3 width 'server strip' and a 2/3 width 'served strip'. In longitudinal section, the structure defines a sequence of chained spaces that links the street with the patio.

© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

Energy and matter: The entrance to the house takes place through a double height, without a specific use, which operates as a bioclimatic regulator. The materiality mixes the roughness of the original structure with the white and aseptic surfaces of the new construction. The courtyard incorporates a mineral part -an extension of the dining room to the outside- and a vegetal one where medium-sized species are planted.

© Pol Viladoms

