Vanity Affair Shop / Fast and Furious Production Office

Lead Architects: Manuel Ocaña, Miguel Molins

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. 30-60-90 are the angles of a drawing triangle. With a small one, the architecture plant was drawn to organize a V-shaped lounge that looks towards Madrid's most iconic park.

With a larger one, it was redesigned on site. All the lines were drawn on a board that was installed on the floor before the project was built.

With a radical geometrical rule the questions about reflections, folds, horizons, assemblies and cuttings were answered. And with the client desires, the materiality questions of textures and colors were responded.

In conclusion: there is chemistry between Vanity & Geometry