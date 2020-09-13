Neui House Extension / Benoit Rotteleur Architecte

+ 13

Lead Architects: Benoit Rotteleur

City: Neuilly-Plaisance

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The owners, a young couple with two children have just moved into a house built in the 1960s, located in Neuilly Plaisance, Paris area. Feeling cramped into this tiny space, this couple wanted to expand the ground-floor by integrating all the living areas including the living room, dining room, kitchen, and sanitary facilities.

The challenge for the architect was to create additional living space while respecting the urbanism restrictions like the continuity of the frontal of the house.

The property is located in an area with flooding risk. That’s why the project is treated as an inhabited jetty. This jetty with an elevation of 30cm over the floor consisting of two parts, one covered as an extension of the house and one outdoor area. This composition of the living room in two parts allows the covered space, during the sunny days, to be extended onto the terrace thanks to a large sliding glass door.