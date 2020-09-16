Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Wooloowin House / Nielsen Jenkins

Wooloowin House / Nielsen Jenkins

Save this project
Wooloowin House / Nielsen Jenkins

© Shantanu Starick© Shantanu Starick© Shantanu Starick© Shantanu Starick+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Brisbane, Australia
  • Architects: Nielsen Jenkins
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shantanu Starick
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Breezway, Brodware, PGH Bricks, Adobe, Grillworks, Slab shapers, Timberware Joinery, Trimble
  • Design Team:Lachlan Nielsen, Morgan Jenkins, Nicholas Russell, Kelsey Homer, Laura McConaghy
  • Clients:Simon and Rachel Hill
  • Engineering:AD. STRUCTURE
  • Landscape Design:Jonathan Kopinski with Nielsen Jenkins
  • Landscape:Sanctuary Landscapes and Simon Hill
  • Consultants:Place Design Group
  • Builder:Builder
  • City:Brisbane
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick

Text description provided by the architects. The Wooloowin House sits on a very steep, west facing site with distant views towards the Samford Valley. The inherent tension between the distant mountain view and the ferocity of the summer sun from this direction led to a strategy of enabling a much more dynamic occupation of the site than is typical in these buildings.

Save this picture!
© Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick

Two new 'public' rooms have been created; one internal room has been carved away through careful subtraction within the existing building envelope; and the other external room has been defined by the addition of a new framing arbour to the west, and a slender two-storey screening element to the south which shields the existing pool from the neighbouring block of units. The project stitches together small additions with the existing structure, slab, pool and roof.

Save this picture!
© Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick
Save this picture!
© Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick

This new arrangement has enabled a new series of grounded spaces that allow the family to occupy different parts of the site at different times of the day – retreating back into the undercroft spaces when the sun is at its harshest, and then moving outwards to the view as the sun turns to night.

Save this picture!
© Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nielsen Jenkins
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Wooloowin House / Nielsen Jenkins" 16 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947253/wooloowin-house-nielsen-jenkins> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream