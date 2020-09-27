La Tête Media House / caspar.

+ 22

Office Buildings • Düsseldorf, Germany Architects: caspar.

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 25460 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: HGEsch, Hennef

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Graphisoft

Lead Architect: Daniel Opitz

Client: Aurelis Real Estate Service GmbH

Interior Design: Handelsblatt Media Group: two_space, Claudia de Bruyn; Havas: Kinzo, Berlin

Landscape: Ziegler Grünkonzepte

City: Düsseldorf

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Architecture thought digital: With La Tête, a future-oriented media house was created, and the Handelsblatt Media Group moved in. The barcode façade with an integrated mega screen does not only represent the digitalization of the media world, it transforms La Tête into a living social media channel and opens up the house for the public. People passing by can see on the outside of the building what the Handelsblatt produces inside.

Visible from the Franklin Bridge, the mega screen is an important communication channel for around 280,000 train passengers who arrive at Düsseldorf Central Station every day. The barcode façade reflecting the digitalization of the media world, refined lighting technology, and a Skygarden complete the picture of state-of-the-art technology and a clear building form. Digitalization has created new spaces.

With La Tête, caspar. developed a characteristic 30 meter high, cube-like building geometry with 25,500 square meters GFA above ground. An interplay of volumes and surfaces enables different office typologies. The mix of six floors – one recessed floor and two basement levels – offers flexible layouts, options for open spaces, single, double, and group rooms. Space arrangements for every imaginable form of new media production are possible. Layouts that allow open exchange and communication but remain modifiable.

To abstract the idea of digitalization and make it visible in the architecture of the building was a logical consequence. This includes the 60 square meter Skygarden, intended for all employees and events. An atrium and town hall highlight additional public spaces. Since not only the content is turning towards social life, but also its manufactures, the publishing houses, La Tête conveys exactly this kind of idea — of open space architecture.