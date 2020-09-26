Mr. Sloping Apartment / YCL Studio

Submit a Project Advertise
© Andrius Stepankevičius

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Lead Architects:Tomas Umbrasas, Aidas Barzda, Tautvydas Vileikis, Karolina Raževičiūtė
  • Collaborators:YCL decoration, YCL furniture
  • City:Vilnius
  • Country:Lithuania
© Andrius Stepankevičius
© Andrius Stepankevičius

Text description provided by the architects. Cozy, tiny apartment in the newly developed living area in Vilnius, Paupys. The initial program was to create a simple, but attractive apartment for rent. You may ask: “Why so many slopes?” and we may answer that all started with one huge recuperation pipe that went along the wall through all the apartments. And then all started… To hide one pipe we developed a composition of sloping spaces and doorways that all play the same game in one tiny apartment.

© Andrius Stepankevičius
© Andrius Stepankevičius
Plan
Plan
© Andrius Stepankevičius
© Andrius Stepankevičius

Coming closer to the result we saw that this small apartment became more than a place to live, it became a little sculpture, that you almost want to carry it anywhere you go. Apart from that first time we entered the apartment, it was still under the construction and we saw a brick wall surrounding all the interior. Why not? Let’s keep it. The painted brick wall was a good kick to keep the interior design contemporary and in a way unexpectedly attractive. To finish it we just had to choose the flooring. All the place had already very industrial, but cozy look, so we went with a concrete floor that filled all the spaces. Done. We love it and we are happy that the client loves it too.

© Andrius Stepankevičius
© Andrius Stepankevičius

So in general the functional scheme of the apartment is very common. Apart from that only a small bedroom that we divided into 2 separate “rooms” with two entrances. One entrance for sleeping and the other for working and dressing. But it is still the same space. Small, but unexpected Mr. Sloping apartment that was very interesting to work with.

© Andrius Stepankevičius
© Andrius Stepankevičius

Project location

Address:Paupys, Vilnius, Lithuania

Cite: "Mr. Sloping Apartment / YCL Studio" 26 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947073/mr-sloping-apartment-ycl-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

