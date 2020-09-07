Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. FYNN 31 / makeAscene

FYNN 31 / makeAscene

Save this project
FYNN 31 / makeAscene

© Rungkit Charoenwat© Panoramic Studio© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Commercial Architecture
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Design Team:Pitchaya Ratpiyasoontorn, Vasin Chulewattanapong
  • Clients:FYNN development
  • Engineering:WOR consultants / MEE consultants
  • Landscape:VVdesine
  • Consultants:Enlighten Project Management
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. Beyond the basic criteria that a commercial-multi residential project must meet, the architecture also has to make a unique statement by inducing a perceived image and emotional value to support the commercial side. The always conflicting aspect of the practicality and the emotional becomes the design driver for this project. The goal then is to soften the cold, solid boxy nature of the condominium building by introducing another layer of building façade that acts like clothing to the building. Fine 'petal' facade elements envelop & create a subtle layer of visual hierarchy like floral arrangement. The thin hard steel trellis becomes soft and delicate elements when looking from distance. The angled placement enhances the depth and create subtle shade & shadows.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Third to Sixth Floor Plan
Third to Sixth Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The interweaving of the façade element then ‘dissolve’ the rigidity of the repeating condominium façade while also act as filter to slightly increase privacy for the residence. The material selections imply discreet tonal variance to compliment the aesthetic. Subtle shades of grey for the inner ‘body’ of the building and the all-white for outer skin. The level of details varies from the user perceived distance. The refined materials like marble or textured paint for closer surface and the larger ordinary painted elements carefully arranged to create sense of textured for farther element. The resident shall enter the project via the slightly elevated reflecting pool which the main walkway cut through to the lobby while the isolated reading pavilion ‘floating’ in the reflecting pool.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

This reflecting pool becomes a nice buffer for the outside environment without the need for conventional fence. This 8 storied low-rise building yet can accommodate high ceiling with generous rooftop amenity and large swimming pool along with private pavilion to admire the urban skyline. The secluded swimming pool spans from the inner corner for intimate & relaxing ambience while the other end reaching out to the open corner to enjoy the view.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
makeAscene
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCommercial ArchitectureThailand
Cite: "FYNN 31 / makeAscene" 07 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946973/fynn-31-makeascene> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream