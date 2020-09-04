Submit a Project Advertise
House-N / N.A.O

House-N / N.A.O

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hachiōji, Japan
  • Architects: N.A.O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  41
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shinichi Hanaoka
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lixil Corporation, Hayashimo House Industry, Jw-CAD, Taniko
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

Text description provided by the architects. This house had two challenges. The first is "budget" and the second is "sense of distance".

© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka
Plans
Plans
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

From the viewpoint of budget, area restriction was applied at the initial design stage. In order to give the house a little narrower space, it has a structure like a two-story studio with seven floor levels randomly skipped.

© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

In addition, by not attaching the ceiling, the design was made so that the footsteps could easily be heard. The space constructed in this way is also the setting for various "fields" that maintain a certain sense of distance.

© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

