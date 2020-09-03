Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  harlan + holden store / David Chipperfield Architects

harlan + holden store / David Chipperfield Architects

harlan + holden store / David Chipperfield Architects

© Simon Menges

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Retail, Retail Interiors
Seoul, South Korea
  Architect In Charge: David Chipperfield Architects Shanghai
  Client: harlan + holden
  Partners: David Chipperfield, Libin Chen (Design lead)
  Project Architects: Manus Leung (Concept Design), Zhexu Du (Design Development, Construction Drawing Review, Artistic Site Supervision)
  Project Team: Qianqian Zhang, Chenchen Wu
  Executive Architect: Edam SD, Seoul
  General Contractor: Edam SD, Seoul
  Lighting Consultant: Viabizzuno, Shanghai
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 2015, harlan + holden is a clothing retailer with 20 stores across South Korea, Indonesia and The Philippines. The company rejects fast fashion, instead focussing on comfortable and timeless pieces. This new store is located within the Lotte World Mall in the Songpa district of Seoul and was developed to serve and represent the brand's philosophy in spatial and physical form.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The curved storefront is clad entirely in grooved terracotta panels with natural colour and finish, giving it a strong physical presence within the mall. Openings are cut into this façade creating an entrance and display window that connects visually to the interior.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The interior consists of three interconnected rooms each with its own scale and proportions. Within each space, niches accommodate racks, mannequins, and the lighting fixtures for display freeing up the rest of the space for circulation. The ceilings and walls are finished in white textured plaster, fostering a calm atmosphere conducive to the appreciation of the clothes.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Project location

Address: Seoul, South Korea

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Interior Design Retail Interiors South Korea
