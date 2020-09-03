harlan + holden store / David Chipperfield Architects

+ 8

Architect In Charge: David Chipperfield Architects Shanghai

Client: harlan + holden

Partners : David Chipperfield, Libin Chen (Design lead)

Project Architects: Manus Leung (Concept Design), Zhexu Du (Design Development, Construction Drawing Review, Artistic Site Supervision)

Project Team : Qianqian Zhang, Chenchen Wu

Executive Architect: Edam SD, Seoul

General Contractor: Edam SD, Seoul

Lighting Consultant : Viabizzuno, Shanghai

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 2015, harlan + holden is a clothing retailer with 20 stores across South Korea, Indonesia and The Philippines. The company rejects fast fashion, instead focussing on comfortable and timeless pieces. This new store is located within the Lotte World Mall in the Songpa district of Seoul and was developed to serve and represent the brand’s philosophy in spatial and physical form.

The curved storefront is clad entirely in grooved terracotta panels with natural colour and finish, giving it a strong physical presence within the mall. Openings are cut into this façade creating an entrance and display window that connects visually to the interior.

The interior consists of three interconnected rooms each with its own scale and proportions. Within each space, niches accommodate racks, mannequins, and the lighting fixtures for display freeing up the rest of the space for circulation. The ceilings and walls are finished in white textured plaster, fostering a calm atmosphere conducive to the appreciation of the clothes.