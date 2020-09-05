Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
“Double Side”- Shimigiah Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects

“Double Side”- Shimigiah Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects

© Parham Taghioff

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Shiraz, Iran
  • Architects: Ashari Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Parham Taghioff
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Azarakhsh Brick, ACT 3D, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Ehsan Saakht, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects:AmirHossein Ashari
  • Design Team:Zahra Jafari, Elnaz Amini Khanimani, Ehsan Shabani, Zahra Rahimi, Ehsan Sarshenas
  • Clients:Rohollah Safari
  • Structure Engineer:Tachra Construction Group
  • Mechanical Engineer:Tachra Construction Group
  • Landscape:Ehsan Shabani, Zahra Rahimi
  • Design Partners:Zahra Jafari, Elnaz Amini Khanimani, Ehsan Shabani, Zahra Rahimi, Ehsan Sarshenas
  • Executive Team:Tachra Construction Group
  • Supervision:AmirHossein Ashari
  • Graphics:Zahra Jafari, Sara Nazemi, Afshin Ashari
  • 3 D Renders:Amir Iranidoost Haghighi, Mostafa Yektarzadeh
  • Research:Elnaz Amini khanimani
  • Coordinator:Yassaman Sirjani
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

“Double Side”-Shimigiah Residential Apartment was a building with no residents for years. At first, the new owner had decided to make some minor alterations in terms of improving the building’s elevations; but under the discussion between our team and the client, we could convince him to renovate all the interior and outdoor spaces. 

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The northern and southern access to the apartment was completely different. Considering the variety of effective factors on the elevations and also the inconsistency of two facades, each side is determined to have a unique but consistent design. Regardless of all differences, some specific elements, materials and a unique color were shared on both sides, in order to provide single character for the entire building.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

North Elevation
The initial northern elevation was an indented elevation. The alley, there, is narrow because of which, the building was not visible from the alley’s entrance. The openings are designed in different sides for filling the vacuity of the façade and making integrity. The different sides of the windows result in exhibiting different urban views; moreover, these oblique boxes make a three-dimensional elevation, to the extent that, a visual interaction can be created between the building and citizens. The rotation of the forms controls the rate of sunlight in northeast part.  

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

South Elevation
Despite the northern part, the southern alley is wider to provide a generous perspective.  A metallic net is designed in order to install a number of portable and latticed openings and plants. These elements control the rate of southern sun and confine the ability of looking to inside. These foldaway windows provide various choices of using the natural light and views.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Facade - North
Facade - North
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The design team attempt was to create a unique yard to make an interactive space for different uses from all ages.
The stones on the façade, are continued on the yard’s floor to the pavement out of the courtyard. Besides the possibility of sitting, the benches play the role of sliding board. The playing objects make a new interaction between inhabitants. The entrance of the yard from the alley are transparent in order to create a close connection between inside and outside.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Project location

Address:Sanayeh Blv. Shimigiah St,Alley 4, Shiraz, Iran

About this office
Ashari Architects
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsIran
Cite: "“Double Side”- Shimigiah Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects" 05 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946850/double-side-shimigiah-residential-apartment-ashari-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

