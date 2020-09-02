Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. House D / Aretz Dürr Architektur

House D / Aretz Dürr Architektur

Save this project
House D / Aretz Dürr Architektur

© Luca Claussen Fotografie© Luca Claussen Fotografie© Luca Claussen Fotografie© Luca Claussen Fotografie+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Nümbrecht, Germany
  • Architect In Charge:Sven Aretz, Jakob Dürr
  • Engineering:Hartmut Baumgärtner
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luca Claussen Fotografie
© Luca Claussen Fotografie

Text description provided by the architects. The design task was to construct a low-cost and sustainable single-family dwelling in the Oberberg region, which incorporates the surrounding landscape area into the living space and creates covered outdoor spaces for the rainy summer days in the region. In its typology, the new building follows the traditional, one-room deep longhouse. The main rooms take up the entire width and are lined up lengthwise. The ends of the house are dedicated to different functions: Living area in the south, garage, and storage rooms in the north. Typical for Oberberg, a solid base, here made of concrete, lifts the living space slightly above the naturally grown slope to protect them from the weather.

Save this picture!
© Luca Claussen Fotografie
© Luca Claussen Fotografie

The overhang of the pitched roof is designed for both summer and winter sun stands. In summer, it protects the living space and the verandas along the length from overheating. In winter, the double glazed facade enables the solar gains to enter the living space and activate the floating cement screed as night storage. With its reduced mass, the ventilated roof cladding supports summer thermal insulation and, together with the large roof openings, provides effective night cooling.

Save this picture!
© Luca Claussen Fotografie
© Luca Claussen Fotografie
Save this picture!
© Luca Claussen Fotografie
© Luca Claussen Fotografie

The alternation of light and shadow enlivens the roof cladding made of finely structured corrugated iron and creates a soft surface as a visual link between grassland and sky. The living room in the middle of the building reaches up under the roof and forms the central common room, from which the bedrooms and bathroom of the children and the master bedroom on the upper floor are accessed. A steel walkway with a translucent grating connects the two independent units and leads to the common gallery in the two-storey living area. The low-material steel and wooden skeleton construction are reversibly joined at all points. The columns are positioned along the eaves at an axial distance of 5.40 metres.

Save this picture!
© Luca Claussen Fotografie
© Luca Claussen Fotografie

The main girders are screwed to the columns and serve to carry the slim-dimensioned wooden beam ceilings. The beams remain visible and create a warm atmosphere for living. The polished screed in the interior is simply impregnated, no additional flooring is required. The construction of the veranda is aligned with the finer metrics of the facade. The sleek columns support the substructure of the larch wood deck and the wooden beams of the roof overhang. The result is an architecture that focuses on the essential minimum to achieve the possible optimum.

Save this picture!
© Luca Claussen Fotografie
© Luca Claussen Fotografie

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Aretz Dürr Architektur
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "House D / Aretz Dürr Architektur" 02 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946808/house-d-aretz-durr-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream