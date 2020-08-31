House in Higashisumiyoshi / Horibe Associates

+ 40

Architect In Charge: Naoko Horibe

Design Team: Horibe Associates

Engineering: Soken Company Limited

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a residential area close to a train station and offers views of the elevated railway line.What was needed was a magnanimous space that allows you to sense the other family members, wherever they are.

To contrast the space ahead, the luminosity of the finishing has been reduced and the ceiling kept low in the entrance. Passing through it, a bright living space with a three-story atrium spreads before you.The staircase has been arranged to encircle the large volume of the living room, with various rooms distributed with the volume at their centers.

The single air volume placed at the center of the family allows members to constantly sense each other’s presence and grants a feeling of security, and the circling stairs create a changing sequence for the gaze to follow, to bring about change in daily life.