House in Higashisumiyoshi / Horibe Associates

© Yohei Sasakura© Yohei Sasakura© Yohei Sasakura© Yohei Sasakura+ 40

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: Horibe Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  69
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yohei Sasakura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, IOC, DANTO, Flos, Globe, LIXIL　, NANIWA KINZOKU, Trimble Navigation, Unreal Engine, kobe style, wood-furniture+1
  • Architect In Charge:Naoko Horibe
  • Design Team:Horibe Associates
  • Engineering:Soken Company Limited
© Yohei Sasakura
Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a residential area close to a train station and offers views of the elevated railway line.What was needed was a magnanimous space that allows you to sense the other family members, wherever they are.

© Yohei Sasakura
First Floor Plan
© Yohei Sasakura
To contrast the space ahead, the luminosity of the finishing has been reduced and the ceiling kept low in the entrance. Passing through it, a bright living space with a three-story atrium spreads before you.The staircase has been arranged to encircle the large volume of the living room, with various rooms distributed with the volume at their centers.

© Yohei Sasakura
Sections aa and bb
Perspective
© Yohei Sasakura
The single air volume placed at the center of the family allows members to constantly sense each other’s presence and grants a feeling of security, and the circling stairs create a changing sequence for the gaze to follow, to bring about change in daily life.

© Yohei Sasakura
Project gallery

Cite: "House in Higashisumiyoshi / Horibe Associates" 31 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946668/house-in-higashisumiyoshi-horibe-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

