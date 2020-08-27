Taiwan's One More Residential Tower Captured Through the Lens of Kris Provoost

Taiwan's One More residential tower by Spatial Practice has been captured through a series of new photographs by Kris Provoost. The 100 meter tall concrete tower is composed of 53 two-bedroom units with open kitchen and living room views toward the nearby park. The design was made to break from the monotony of the neighboring typical residential typology with simple bands that vary in height.

As the Spatial Practice team notes, “In our culture today, we are constantly over-exposed to information and data. It is important to create a living environment that provides a relief from these elements through a re-connection with nature. The simplicity of design for the tower is the result of maximizing the dramatic relationship to the natural environment. The horizontal band defines the uninterrupted view of the park, mountain, and sea; while also performing as a sustainable shading element to reduce heat gain.”

The concrete tower includes resident amenity spaces with a private lobby and roof garden. Large balconies in the units were made to provide an additional area for residents to connect with nature and the outdoors. The photographs by Provoost explore both the elegant simplicity of the building's bands, as well as the both the monumental of its form and subtle detailing.

News via Spatial Practice