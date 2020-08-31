Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Rain-hearing Pavilion of AUA / TJAD

Rain-hearing Pavilion of AUA / TJAD
© Yuan Ma
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture
Hefei, China
  Architects: TJAD
  Area: 137
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Yuan Ma
  Architects: Qiang Chen, Wen Ye
  Engineer: Xi Li, Gang Jin
Text description provided by the architects. Well in traditional villages is not only a carrier of daily life but also a medium of public communication. Rain-hearing pavilion followed the theme of "New Hui-style Art settlements" in campus planning and relied on the old retained well to express the vision of harmonious coexistence between modern and tradition, human and nature.

© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
The earthwork excavated on the campus was stacked to the open space on the east side of the well, creating a ten-meter hill with a new topographic temperament. Combined with the well, a "well pavilion" and a "mountain viewing corridor" were set up. The building height was deliberately depressed, horizontal and overextended. Pavilion and hill depended on each other. Several walls surrounded to form a space opening to the hill. The northern wall was inserted into the hill, linking the pavilion with the hill and leading people to the mountaineering path.

© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
Two pitched roofs were open for a 30-cm narrow gap, both for light and rain. In the rainy south, rainwater flows from the roof to form a rain curtain, gathered around the well along with the linear sink on the ground. The inward patio surrounding the well is an end of spatial and visual sequence, which convey the idea of “Si Shui Gui Tang” and also make the well with a sense of ritual.

© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
Human‘s acoustical and visual perception will be inspired to experience the relationship between human and tradition, as well as human and nature (daylight, wind, rain, hill and vegetation) in a new way, counterattacking the estrangement to tradition and the indifference to nature in contemporary society.

© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
Project location

Address: Hefei, Anhui, China

Cite: "Rain-hearing Pavilion of AUA / TJAD" 31 Aug 2020. ArchDaily.

