Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. C+N House / ALH Taller de Arquitectura

C+N House / ALH Taller de Arquitectura

Save this project
C+N House / ALH Taller de Arquitectura

© Mateo Soto Ph.© Mateo Soto Ph.© Mateo Soto Ph.© Mateo Soto Ph.+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, House Interiors
Retiro, Colombia
  • Architects: ALH Taller de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5166 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mateo Soto Ph.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Anticuario Novecento, Conmarmoles, Construmetal, El Cedro Rojo, Greenfield, Ladrillera Santafé, Milk Luminance, NEUTRA CARPINTERIA
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.

Text description provided by the architects. The C+N family house is located in Rio Negro, Antioquia, within a parcel of houses on a 3,630 m2 lot.  It is strategically placed on-site to blend in with its surroundings, making the forest an active agent in the architectural design. Taking this main purpose into account, a volume with internal gaps was raised where the forest merges within the house, making a direct interior-exterior relationship. In some parts of the house, it is evident how the landscape becomes the protagonist.

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.

We sought to create a timeless project, using raw materials that preserve their original characteristics, such as: burnt brick, concrete, wood and steel, building a natural environment, that fusions with the context. Inside, the space is clean, open and welcoming, generating connected spaces where family life is integrated.

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.
Save this picture!
Section Cross - Longitudinal
Section Cross - Longitudinal
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.

On the façade, the double wooden skins in front of the windows stand out, controlling the entry of light, ventilation and interior thermal comfort. They work as a sunshade when open, and when closed they generate a thermal chamber that prevents the loss of heat from the interior to the exterior, keeping the inner temperature much more constant and comfortable. This elements project shadows that vary with the movement of the sun and give dynamism to the house where each space can be accommodated to the user's needs. 

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ALH Taller de Arquitectura
Office

Products

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsColombia
Cite: "C+N House / ALH Taller de Arquitectura" [Casa C+N / ALH Taller de Arquitectura] 31 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946479/c-plus-n-house-alh-taller-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream