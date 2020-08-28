Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Portugal
  5. Pesca Restaurant / LADO Arquitectura e Design

Pesca Restaurant / LADO Arquitectura e Design

Save this project
Pesca Restaurant / LADO Arquitectura e Design

© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography+ 21

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Project Team:LADO Arquitectura e Design
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Considered among the best in the world, Portuguese fish is the focus of the bold new restaurant Pesca, conceived by chef Diogo Noronha, taking a fresh approach to traditional Portuguese ingredients and highlighting the wealth of Atlantic food.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography

The restaurant occupies two floors of a nineteenth-century building in Lisbon’s fashionable district of Príncipe Real. Lado was commissioned to fully refurbish the space to accommodate 50 diners, in a contemporary yet intimate interior.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography

The first floor houses the bar, the kitchen, through which the customers must pass, and the dining room. The basement floor houses a private dining room, toilets, wine cellar, and all technical areas.  The project’s main goal was to harmonize the indoor and outdoor areas, creating an elegant continuity throughout the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography

To achieve this, a combination of toned-down materials was used throughout the space, from the floor with its terrazzo mosaics through to the furniture, made mostly from recycled wood and old pieces of furniture. Another challenge was to ensure that the outdoor space could be used throughout the year. This was accomplished by the installation of a bioclimatic terrace adjoining the indoor dining room. With its walls covered in Portuguese traditional tiles, the restaurant has a subdued atmosphere, with no lack of attention to detail. Quite the contrary, everything was meticulously planned: from the choice of chairs to the lighthouse-inspired lamps.

The architecture and interior design schemes are a mix a of minimalist details combined with traditional materials, creating cosy atmosphere, designed to make diners feel at ease.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography
© Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:R. da Escola Politécnica 27, 1200-244 Lisbon, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LADO Arquitectura e Design
Office

Products

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantPortugal
Cite: "Pesca Restaurant / LADO Arquitectura e Design" [Restaurante Pesca / LADO Arquitectura e Design] 28 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946475/pesca-restaurant-lado-arquitectura-e-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream