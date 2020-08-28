Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park Toilet / Shigeru Ban Architects

Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park Toilet / Shigeru Ban Architects

Save this project
Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park Toilet / Shigeru Ban Architects

© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Architecture
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Shigeru Ban Architects
  • Courtesy:The Nippon Foundation
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

Text description provided by the architects. There are two things we worry about when entering a public restroom, especially those located at a park. The first is cleanliness, and the second is whether anyone is inside. Using the latest technology, the exterior glass turns opaque when locked.

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

This allows users to check the cleanliness and whether anyone is using the toilet from the outside. At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern.

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tomigaya, Shibuya City, Tokyo 151-0063, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Shigeru Ban Architects
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park Toilet / Shigeru Ban Architects" 28 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946426/yoyogi-fukamachi-mini-park-toilet-shigeru-ban-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream