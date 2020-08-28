Submit a Project Advertise
Basico Restaurant / MS Estudio

Basico Restaurant / MS Estudio

© Camila Cossio

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: MS Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  142
  • Photographs Photographs:  Camila Cossio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: MDC, Bandido Studio, Electrón Catorce, La Fabriquita, Rokâm
  • Lead Architects:MS Estudio-María Santibáñez
  • Team:Andrea Álvarez, Moisés Carvajal, Miguel Angel Baltazar
  • Construction Company:Oda Studio
  • Landscape:Ana Morodo
  • Furniture:Humo
© Camila Cossio
Text description provided by the architects. Básico is a tribute to fresh and healthy food.Its space reflects the brand´s philosophy: love for healthy, simple and handcrafted food.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
Layout Plan
Layout Plan
© Camila Cossio
Using a ”greenhouse “ as a frame of reference, the ceiling generates a maple wooden grid that wraps the entrance access and points out the main countertop bar constructed with pigmented concrete panels. This same grid unfolds at the back of the bar’s counter creating a tridimensional space for display.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
Section
Section
© Camila Cossio
Two colors dominate the space trough handmade pasta mosaics produced in Cholula, Puebla, specially commissioned for this project. Predominantly green color translate the experience into a “greenhouse”, with real plants and trees being the most important element. At the back of the space a coral color cube contrasts with the rest of the area.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
Grey mosaic floor translates the paved flooring of a greenhouse. The planters integrate the vegetation into the space, entering the booths and the collective table which emerges itself as a cube in the background.

The furniture meets the ergonomic and functional needs of the project, without creating domination, but integrating in harmony, and speaking the same language as the rest of the space.

© Camila Cossio
The intervention on the facade is evident, concluding the concept by generating an exterior grid that resembles the external structure of a greenhouse.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
Project location

Address:Av Sonora 84, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

MS Estudio
