Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Hong Kong (SAR)
  5. Rattan in Concrete Jungle Apartment / Absence from Island

Rattan in Concrete Jungle Apartment / Absence from Island

Save this project
Rattan in Concrete Jungle Apartment / Absence from Island

© Chi, Ireen Sit© Chi, Ireen Sit© Chi, Ireen Sit© Chi, Ireen Sit+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Architects: Absence from Island
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Chi, Ireen Sit
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: "Shenzhen Zhencal Meijia Wood, K'antie Terrazzo, McNeel, PS International Bamboo & Wood
  • Design Team:Chi, Leroy Yuen
  • Collaborators:Studio Etain Ho
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chi, Ireen Sit
© Chi, Ireen Sit

Text description provided by the architects. Hong Kong is famous for its cramped living space and its concrete jungle. Our client is no different from any ordinary Hongkongers. He purchased a 40 sqm flat and wished to turn it into a home for his family of three. The design aims to keep the living room large and plain while bringing in natural elements to create a relaxed and calm environment. However, the client is not willing to take care of any living plants and therefore we chose rattan, which is a famous product in nearby Guangdong, as the key material for the living room. They are used on cupboard doors where their porosity and light colour helps soften the cupboard’s existence.

Save this picture!
© Chi, Ireen Sit
© Chi, Ireen Sit
Save this picture!
Proposed layout
Proposed layout
Save this picture!
© Chi, Ireen Sit
© Chi, Ireen Sit

The outcome is simple, airy, and comfortable. When purchased, the flat had a typical Hong Kong apartment layout of 5 doors facing the small living room which resulted in a lack of wall space. So during the design phase, we decided to shift the bathroom door towards the kitchen door, hence to provide a bigger piece of wall for the TV. It was a simple move but it greatly improved the layout as shown on the original and proposed plans. Another common solution to tiny flats in Hong Kong is to turn your home into a crazy transformer.

Save this picture!
© Chi, Ireen Sit
© Chi, Ireen Sit

However, in reality, you would not be changing your home setting often and indeed it is tiring to do so. Therefore we keep the transformative feature only to the single most obstructive group of items in the living room - dining table and chairs. They are tucked inside a cupboard and are only pulled out when being used. This shall help create one big space for the child to play around. Storage was one of the major concerns of the client. During the design phase, the client kept asking for more storage space.

Save this picture!
© Chi, Ireen Sit
© Chi, Ireen Sit

The entire child's room is raised and the void below becomes the storage space. And in order to keep a neat interior of the child's room, steps are placed outside into the living room and double up as additional seating. There is also a set of large cupboards in the living room next to the entrance door. They, at the same time, help create a portal for the main entrance which makes the perfect space for one to wear shoes and check his/her outfit being heading out. We originally thought the client was asking for too much storage space, but in the end, when they moved in, all storage space was taken up!

Save this picture!
© Chi, Ireen Sit
© Chi, Ireen Sit

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Absence from Island
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsHong Kong (SAR)
Cite: "Rattan in Concrete Jungle Apartment / Absence from Island" 28 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946391/rattan-in-concrete-jungle-apartment-absence-from-island> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream