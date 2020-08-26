Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Spain
  5. Yoglar Musical School / Enrique Jerez + Leal Interiorismo y Diseño

Yoglar Musical School / Enrique Jerez + Leal Interiorismo y Diseño

Save this project
Yoglar Musical School / Enrique Jerez + Leal Interiorismo y Diseño

© Javier Bravo© Javier Bravo© Javier Bravo© Javier Bravo+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Schools
Burgos, Spain
  • Lead Architects:Enrique Jerez Abajo, Blanca Leal García
  • Collaborators:Cristina González Sinobas, Beatriz González Yagüe, Alicia Maraña Diez
  • Rigger:Iván Poncelas Ramón
  • Contractor:Construcciones Gesdesbur SL
  • Construction Foreman:María Paz de Quevedo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier Bravo
© Javier Bravo

Text description provided by the architects. Yoglar is a new school for early music and piano education located in a 1950s’ residential area in Burgos (Spain), where our client wanted to create “a home for the music”. Our aim was to design a place both unique and functional, which could foster children's creativity while achieving clear results in their music development from 0 to 12 years. The site, an old garage located in the ground floor of an old housing block, owes its singular shape to 2 projects from the beginning of the 1950s.

Save this picture!
© Javier Bravo
© Javier Bravo
Save this picture!
Furniture
Furniture
Save this picture!
© Javier Bravo
© Javier Bravo

The first of them, at the front part of the plot and facing the street, is located under a residential building, where the original garage was placed, according to a project from 1947; it is built by means of an organised structure with load bearing walls parallel to the façade. The second one, at the back, is the result of an extension from 1952, when the old courtyard was almost fully built in and a new mezzanine level was added over it, to use it as a storehouse; in this area, the structure is much more disorganised, and it is built by means of pillars. The project tries to take advantage of this quirky container’s values by keeping the outer shell almost untouched. The floor, the walls and the ceilings are unified by a material and chromatic continuity that leaves almost everything in view and makes the most of the good acoustic qualities of this formless shell. Inside of this concrete-grey and irregular container, the project is divided into 2 different areas: A. The space located under the residential building, with a trapezoidal shape, is the result of the ordered load bearing walls’ structure, and is home to the access hall, the reception desk, the toilets, the manager office and the biggest classroom.

Save this picture!
© Javier Bravo
© Javier Bravo
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Javier Bravo
© Javier Bravo

B. The ‘forest’, or the area located where the original courtyard of the building was, has an irregular perimeter and an apparently disorganised structure. Here are placed the remaining two classrooms, or ‘houses’, with an irregular geometry. One of them is totally covered with 3cm thick natural cork. The other one, just like an imaginary air volume, is barely shown by its flooring footprint. At the back of this man-made forest, a small patio that can be easily connected with the interior provides the natural light that the school needs. Together with the dominant grey from the outer shell, the project is softened by some elements that provide the necessary cosiness, such as the “fixed furniture”, made of birch wood. All of that has been done in order to generate a child-friendly place, able to encourage kids’ imagination, creativity and early interest in music.

Save this picture!
© Javier Bravo
© Javier Bravo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Burgos, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Enrique Jerez
Office
Leal Interiorismo y Diseño
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSpain
Cite: "Yoglar Musical School / Enrique Jerez + Leal Interiorismo y Diseño" [Yoglar Escuela de educación musical temprana y piano / Enrique Jerez + Leal Interiorismo y Diseño] 26 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946359/yoglar-musical-school-enrique-jerez-plus-leal-interiorismo-y-diseno> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream