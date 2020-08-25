Cafe OOO / NONE SPACE

+ 25

Architect In Charge: JungBae Sin

Design Team: NONE SPACE

Clients: NONE SPACE

Landscape: NONE SPACE

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Jeju is a volcanic in the middle of the sea with natural beauty. Seongsan-eup, which is located on the east side, borders the sea and has spectacular rock formations. The first method used was visualizing the characteristics of the place.

By listening to the language of nature that has a long history, we deeply considered the feel of Jeju wind, the physical properties of the rocks, and the structure of the light, and we sought to humbly settle upon the land and architecture with new poetic language.