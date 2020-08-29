Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Eeetwell Restaurant / WeWantMore

Eeetwell Restaurant / WeWantMore

© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Antwerp, Belgium
  • Architects: WeWantMore
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Wienerberger, Berten&Woodie, Metalight, Neopaul, Satelliet, Stoopen & Meeus, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects:Ruud Belmans
  • Design Team:Ruud Belmans, Caio Bombeke, Damien Laglera
  • Clients:Eeetwell
  • Collaborators:Stoopen & Meeus, Berten & Woodie, ORAC, Metalight, Neo Paul
© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin
© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin

Text description provided by the architects. Eeetwell serves healthy, locally sourced food with a large portion of awareness on the side. With one-euro-burgers and fully stacked supermarkets, it’s easy to forget where your food comes from. Let alone the impact it has. Eeetwell is set on changing that.

© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin
© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin

Their restaurants however, didn’t reflect that fresh and conscious attitude towards food. On the contrary, they blended it in with all of the other generic healthy food stores. You know the ones. White metro tiles, reclaimed wood … Pinterest is full of them.

Floor plan
Floor plan
© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin
© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin

WeWantMore decided to drop the faux-artisanal aesthetic and level up towards a solid, ownable interior design that articulates Eeetwell’s upfront and authentic relation to fresh food, the suppliers who grow it and the people who end up eating it. 

© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin
© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin

The counter is made up out of sand colored bricks in a weaving pattern. It hints at the typical wicker baskets used to collect freshly plucked vegetables. Sandy shades, dark greens and an organic wall finishing add a rural, yet revitalizing vibe to the place. Eeetwell’s logo is a highly recognizable brand element. Powerful, yet playful and fresh. So WeWantMore reinterpreted its signature swirl to run through the space as striking lighting element.

© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin
© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin

The result is a restaurant design that perfectly reflects and enhances the brand’s home-grown food roots and ambition to change the way people think about food. Eeetwell has his roots in Malta, but is now expanding towards the European mainland with this first location in Antwerp, Belgium.

© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin
© WeWantMore – Nicolas Sainderichin

Cite: "Eeetwell Restaurant / WeWantMore" 29 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946254/eeetwell-restaurant-wewantmore> ISSN 0719-8884

