Landroom Observatory Pavilion / Gitai Architects

Design Team: Ben Gitai, Sara Arneberg Gitai

Clients: Isabelle Wolf, Yves Tirman

Engineering: Tuschan

Consultants: Tal Banker

Collaborators: Shahar Ouannuo - With the Earth

Text description provided by the architects. The Landroom is a minimal environmental structure on the verge between Territory and a landscape object. It is located at the western observation point on the edge of the Mitzpe Ramon crater in the Negev. It functions as an observatory place to observe the stars at night and provides shelter for visitors where the sun's rays burn in daylight. The Landroom is about 6 square meters in size, and it can accommodate two people. It embodies the transition from a normative lifestyle to the unpredictable living conditions created as a result of the corona plague that plagues our world today.

It also maintains an internal and external dialogue with the physical area (Ramon Crater) in which it is located, thus allowing a connection between the space and the landscape that surrounds it. Among other things, the atmosphere in the Landroom transforms itself with changing environmental conditions throughout the day.

The project was built entirely of earth and sand from Ramon Crater, and stones found at the site. The construction process was carried out by compressing soil into its various layers into a mold created specifically for the project design to create a visual stratification of the material from which the Landroom is built. The project examines the relationship between material and territorial space and how they define each other.

Among other things, the Landroom refers to the local soundscape environment. Inside the space, there is a window on which hangs a wind bell built of the desert stone, and thus a dialogue takes place with the natural environment in which it is located. This work curated and created by Gitai Architects emphasizes the need for man to observe nature. The Landroom is a formal spatial translation that provides visitors a sense of freedom and space within a unique landscape.