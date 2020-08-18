Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. Ash Gallery / TJAD Original Design Studio

Ash Gallery / TJAD Original Design Studio

Save this project
Ash Gallery / TJAD Original Design Studio

© ZY Architectural Photography© ZY Architectural Photography© ZY Architectural Photography© ZY Architectural Photography+ 34

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Gallery, Renovation
Shanghai, China
  • Lead Architect:Ming Zhang, Zi Zhang, Shu Qin
  • Design Team:Xuefeng Li, Yunsong Wu, Chengzhe Zhu (Intern), Yichen Zhang (Intern), Jingyi Liu (Intern)
  • Structure Engineers:Jun Nan, Linyong Cao
  • Facility Engineers:Jinyue Shi, Zhaohui Gan, Hua Zhang
  • Client:Shanghai Yangpu Riverside Investment Co.Ltd.
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Currently at No.2800 Yang Shupu Road is Yang Shupu Power Plant, the once biggest thermal power plant in the Far East, which was built by the British investors in 1913. The site is left over with 105-meter-high chimney, huge crane-mouth hanging along the riverside, trestle works that used to carry the coal, clean water pond, damp and dry ash tanks and etc., which boasts spectacular space and impressive form and occupies a crucial position in the public project of Yangpu Waterfront.

Save this picture!
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
axonometrical diagram before and after renovation
axonometrical diagram before and after renovation
Save this picture!
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

The dry ash tanks at the east of the wharf is turned into Ash Gallery. Its design starts at 2015. Due to uncertainty of the programming, the project is targeted towards art gallery with high flexibility and openness. Via inserting two platforms, the three isolated ash tanks are united into one.

Save this picture!
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
section
section
Save this picture!
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

The original 15-meter-high steel surface of the tanks is tore down and replaced by thin horizontal bands, forming an ambiguous interface.The art space is designed as a public promenade, curling from the entrance carved by concrete framework to the top platform.

Save this picture!
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

Six boxes with a set of staircases are plugged into the tanks, whose functions are to be decided together with people’s behavior with the warehouse.

Save this picture!
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

The Ash Gallery works as the rest station at the east part of Yang Pu Public Space during the 2019 Shanghai Urban Art Season from September to November.

Save this picture!
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TJAD Original Design Studio
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Ash Gallery / TJAD Original Design Studio" 18 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945805/ash-gallery-tjad-original-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© ZY Architectural Photography

灰仓美术馆 / 同济原作设计工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream