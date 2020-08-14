CGD Gramado Garden / Alex Hanazaki Paisagismo

+ 38

Architecture And Interiors: Dado Castello Branco

Landscaping: Alex Hanazaki Paisagismo

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An urban house where clients wanted to have a contemplative, colorful, intimate yet open garden embracing the architecture. The bold landscape design is inspired by the straight lines of architecture of this single floor house, collaborating closely with the architect and the clients.

The garden is located on a 3000m² polygonal terrain in a quiet neighborhood in the suburbs of Campinas, the second largest city in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. Due to the shape of the terrain, architecture inserted volumes on different angles creating inner spaces, but that also opens up to the horizon. Water should play a major role on the main outdoor area, so the landscape is sculpted into shapes and volumes that can be filled with water, playing with volumes and depths. The pool lane is an extensive water volume raised a few centimeters from the ground.

The same effect is used on a spa inserted in the reflecting pool, as a raised volume of water. They are laid with black volcanic stone tiles, that offer several shades of colors which change, depending on the light. They are also a smooth reflective surface meant to expand the perception of the garden and the sky. Some islands amidst the reflecting pool with lush vegetation yield a natural paradisiac feeling that extends to the vegetation throughout the garden. A pathway in travertine marble crosses the reflecting pool to reach the pool lane and its light color strikes a contrast to the darker tones of the water. Extending from the gourmet area, steps lead to a lounge with a fireplace below ground level. It offers coziness and a stunning perspective of the swimming pool towards the house and its surroundings.