Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. France
  5. Brasserie Gallia / Maxime Jansens Architecture + Erwan Bonduelle Architecture

Brasserie Gallia / Maxime Jansens Architecture + Erwan Bonduelle Architecture

Save this project
Brasserie Gallia / Maxime Jansens Architecture + Erwan Bonduelle Architecture

© Cécile Septet© Cécile Septet© Cécile Septet© Cécile Septet+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Bar
Pantin, France
  • Clients:Gallia Paris
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet

Text description provided by the architects. The Gallia beer factory is located in former industrial premises, built around a paved courtyard. The project consists of the transformation of 2 buildings into a Tap Room and an entertainment place for the client Gallia Paris. The bar is supplied directly by the production of the brewery, located in the adjacent building. Several objectives guided us during the design of the project: First, the search for contextual architectural simplicity, and the expression of a humble place evoking the idea of a "factory bar".

Save this picture!
© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet

On the other hand, the expression of a frugal architecture, concerned with its sobriety in energy and the cycle of materials used for its construction. To meet the needs for thermal comfort and sound insulation vis-à-vis the neighborhood, the concrete structure was insulated, closed with a glazed facade, and dressed with a facade made of artisanal bricks from a local brickyard.

Save this picture!
© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet

To recall the memory of the place, the use of which was linked to the storage of materials, the brick facade takes the form of a simple stack, stored for future use. The so-called "continuous vertical joints" apparatus evokes the idea of temporary storage of the brick on the site, which refers to the idea of the material cycle and its future recycling.

Save this picture!
© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet
Save this picture!
© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet

To respond to this concern and to a search for frugality in the act of building, the bricks are paired with lime and not with cement, which will allow them to be easily reused during the demolition of the building. Still, in this search for energy sobriety, we have chosen to use the heat produced by the beer factory to heat the bar area. The spent grain, vegetable waste resulting from brewing, is stored in bins where it ferments to produce heat, which is recovered by a system developed specifically by the thermal engineering office.

Save this picture!
© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:93500 Pantin, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Maxime Jansens Architecture
Office
Erwan Bonduelle Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarFrance
Cite: "Brasserie Gallia / Maxime Jansens Architecture + Erwan Bonduelle Architecture" 12 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945536/brasserie-gallia-maxime-jansens-architecture-plus-erwan-bonduelle-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream