Biotope Office Building / Henning Larsen + KeurK architecture

Design Team: Søren Ølgaard ,Stefan Delvoye, Franck Fdida, Clara Stewart, Oskar Tranum, Jody Lee Potvin-jones, Kudsk

Execution Team : Olivier RIAUté, Pascal Fresnel, Pierre Antoine Sahuc, Nathalie Simonneau, Pierre Dumez, Emilie Joet, Lluise Gombert, Laetitia Rebelle

Core Signage : KeurK architecture

Clients: Linkcity – Metropole Européenne de Lille

Engineering: Setec, VS-A, Projex,

Landscape: Henning Larsen

Consultants: Veritas

Construction Company : Bouygues Batiment Nord Est

Text description provided by the architects. Lush rooftop gardens and ample natural sunlight blend the boundaries between the built and organic. Here, the outside world comes in – an urban sanctuary of green wellness. At the Biotope, the natural world is rarely out of reach. The building layout prioritizes access to daylight, fresh air, and green space: Broad skylights flood atriums with sunlight, open-air balconies line lush courtyard gardens, and a terraced green roof covers the building footprint.

Our design draws on the natural world to bring heightened wellness into the workplace – On the day to day, employees can find fresh air, tranquility, and repose in the building’s green space. The name ‘Biotope’ takes root in Greek, meaning “place of life” – Meant to reflect the building’s emphasis on sustainable materials and green space.

Designed after a conceptual vision of a ripple of glass, light, and vegetation, the Biotope reflects the mission of a design that creates space for health and renewal as the new headquarters of the European Metropolis of Lille.

Built in a record time of 18 months, this project took advantage of continuous virtual reality technologies to support important decisions. In addition to the classic prototypes. With a surface area of nearly 30,000 m² over 7 floors, it is one of the largest office buildings built in Lille. Exemplary and ambitious in terms of environmental quality, Biotope is certified BREEAM excellent, WELL, E+C-, Biodiversity, and Wiredscore.