Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Home on the Hill / Arun Nalapat Architects

Home on the Hill / Arun Nalapat Architects

Save this project
Home on the Hill / Arun Nalapat Architects

© Vyas Kalathil© Vyas Kalathil© Vyas Kalathil© Vyas Kalathil+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
India
  • Lead Architects:Kartik Surya, Ekta Chopra
  • Landscape:Idea Design, Kochi
  • Consultants:K.S.Arunachala
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Vyas Kalathil
© Vyas Kalathil

“... the house sits rooted to the site, cloaked in grays and browns. The landscape hugging the walls, tying it to the hilltop. Unpretentious and modest, it succeeds in hiding its scale and secrets ... " Set amidst the scenic hills of Kerala, this get-away home is sited atop one such hill, offering expansive views to the lush green terrain below and around it.

Save this picture!
© Vyas Kalathil
© Vyas Kalathil
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Vyas Kalathil
© Vyas Kalathil

Our clients requirements were simple - a contemporary retreat and the primary need for solitude. The intent to blur the boundaries between the built and the natural spaces was fulfilled by bringing in the landscape into the midst of the house, splitting the residence from the inside.

Save this picture!
© Vyas Kalathil
© Vyas Kalathil

Large extended overhangs, enveloped in wood and evocative of the surrounding context, extend above the structure, protecting the house and its inhabitants from the local monsoons. Muted and subtle tones line the spaces from the inside, allowing the earthy context to permeate the house. This simplicity accentuates the effect of the surrounding nature, that is at once, strong yet placid and peaceful.

Save this picture!
© Vyas Kalathil
© Vyas Kalathil

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Arun Nalapat Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Home on the Hill / Arun Nalapat Architects" 12 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945486/home-on-the-hill-arun-nalapat-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream