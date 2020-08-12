Home on the Hill / Arun Nalapat Architects

+ 19

Lead Architects: Kartik Surya, Ekta Chopra

Landscape: Idea Design, Kochi

Consultants: K.S.Arunachala

“... the house sits rooted to the site, cloaked in grays and browns. The landscape hugging the walls, tying it to the hilltop. Unpretentious and modest, it succeeds in hiding its scale and secrets ... " Set amidst the scenic hills of Kerala, this get-away home is sited atop one such hill, offering expansive views to the lush green terrain below and around it.

Our clients requirements were simple - a contemporary retreat and the primary need for solitude. The intent to blur the boundaries between the built and the natural spaces was fulfilled by bringing in the landscape into the midst of the house, splitting the residence from the inside.