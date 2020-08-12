Home on the Hill / Arun Nalapat Architects

-
Architects: Arun Nalapat Architects
- Area: 10000 ft²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Vyas Kalathil
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Technal, Century Plywood, Euromobil, Hafele, thyssenkrupp, Trimble Navigation
- Lead Architects:Kartik Surya, Ekta Chopra
- Landscape:Idea Design, Kochi
- Consultants:K.S.Arunachala
“... the house sits rooted to the site, cloaked in grays and browns. The landscape hugging the walls, tying it to the hilltop. Unpretentious and modest, it succeeds in hiding its scale and secrets ... " Set amidst the scenic hills of Kerala, this get-away home is sited atop one such hill, offering expansive views to the lush green terrain below and around it.
Our clients requirements were simple - a contemporary retreat and the primary need for solitude. The intent to blur the boundaries between the built and the natural spaces was fulfilled by bringing in the landscape into the midst of the house, splitting the residence from the inside.
Large extended overhangs, enveloped in wood and evocative of the surrounding context, extend above the structure, protecting the house and its inhabitants from the local monsoons. Muted and subtle tones line the spaces from the inside, allowing the earthy context to permeate the house. This simplicity accentuates the effect of the surrounding nature, that is at once, strong yet placid and peaceful.