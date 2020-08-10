Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Argentina
  5. Azaleas Housing Complex / estudioLZ

Azaleas Housing Complex / estudioLZ

Save this project
Azaleas Housing Complex / estudioLZ

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte+ 39

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Housing
Villa Allende, Argentina
  • Architects: estudioLZ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Blangino, Cerámica Santiago, Deca, Ducasse, Griferias FV, Jhonson, Masisa, Piazza, Procor Group, Trimble, ferrum
  • Lead Architects:Pablo Lorenzo
  • Design Team:Pablo Lorenzo, Ana Laura Rivas, Guadalupe Navarro, Florencia Sanchez Bono, Emilia Bonetti, Francisca Rosa, Celeste Miret, Agostina Tavella, Mariano Villafañe
  • Engineering:Marcelo Bonafe
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Azaleas is a housing complex consisting of 7 2-bedroom units and a shared swimming pool. It is located on a 600 sqm plot in the northern central area of ​​the city of Villa Allende. It is an urban environment in constant renovation and mostly residential, with single-family housing prevailing. Its location is privileged due to its proximity to the city's service infrastructure and shops.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Axonometrica
Axonometrica
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The units are 63 sqm each and generated on two floors, on the upper level the private area with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, and on the ground floor the social area, kitchen, dining room, living room, toilette, expansion to the outside, garage for one vehicle and barbecue.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Regarding the genesis of the project, the idea is to recover the experience of the typical single-family house of the neighborhood, taking it to a possible scale and recovering the essential archetypes that shape a way of living architecture.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
General Plan
General Plan
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The geometry is articulated according to functional need, generating a dialogue between light and shadow that gives it a dynamic spatial perception according to the time and the season. The spaces are oriented seeking privacy from the other units, trying to gain a lot of natural light and generating intermediate expansions to the outside. The biggest challenge was to achieve quality in the homes, optimizing the available surface as much as possible.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In all our projects we always focus on interpreting the environment and providing a logical and functional response to today's needs, so the resulting architecture reflects the problem-solving exercise.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Regarding the aspect, it was sought to work in a homogeneous language in light tones to achieve spaciousness and a feeling of calm, noble materials such as granite mosaic and brick that express their nature and texture are used for the floors, generating contrast against the white volumes.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

As per our technological resolution, we opted for a mixed structural system consisting of an exterior skin of bearing masonry and a metallic structure for the inner and the glass surface.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Villa Allende, Córdoba, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
estudioLZ
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingArgentina
Cite: "Azaleas Housing Complex / estudioLZ" [Complejo de viviendas Azaleas / estudioLZ] 10 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945302/azaleas-housing-complex-estudiolz> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream