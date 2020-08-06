Submit a Project Advertise
World
Francis Kéré: "I Am Privileged to Be Able to Serve My Community"

As part of our partnership with the 27th World Congress of Architects, we are sharing here an interview with architect Francis Kéré, a speaker confirmed for the UIA2021RIO, conducted by architect Miguel Pinto Guimarães.

Born in Burkina Faso, West Africa, Francis Kéré is viewed as an agent of social transformation in his homeland. His designs almost always use traditional construction materials and methods, while fostering community participation. Kéré was confirmed as a keynote speaker at the 27th World Congress of Architects. With works in several countries such as Mali, Yemen, China, and the United States, Kéré holds an impressive collection of international prizes – including the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, the Global Holcim Award, the BSI Swiss Architectural Award, and the Schelling Architecture Award.

Miguel Pinto Guimarães has projects in Brazil and abroad and is also a confirmed speaker at UIA2021RIO.

ArchDaily is a media partner of the 27th World Congress of Architects – UIA2021RIO and will be promoting events, interviews, and other materials throughout the twelve months prior to the event in Rio de Janeiro, which was postponed to 18-22 July 2021.

Follow our complete coverage of the events leading up to the 27th World Congress of ArchitectsUIA2021RIO.

