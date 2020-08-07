Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  4. Japan
Oharasando Building / Toru Shimokawa Architects

Oharasando Building / Toru Shimokawa Architects

© Ken'ichi Suzuki

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Oita, Japan
  Architect In Charge:Toru Shimokawa
  Design Team:Toru Shimokawa Architects
  Structural Design :Atelier742, Kenichiro Takashima
  Construction:Sansyu Construction
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
Text description provided by the architects. This flagship shop of multi-brand apparel is located in Hita city, Oita prefecture. The architect put emphasis on transparency of the interior, for shoppers inside the store feel uncomfortable when they are seen from outside the glazed openings.

© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
To make a gap of eye levels of people in store or on the street, men’s floor is half underground and the ladies’ floor is the raised ground floor. The concrete beams and columns surround the store to make buffering voids around under a thick concrete overhang.

© Ken'ichi Suzuki
The repeated stark concrete lattice expressively induce visitors to step in the store. Once you enter the piloti, you will be impressed with the strong horizontal lines and the volume of the concrete.

© Ken'ichi Suzuki
Project location

Oita, Japan

